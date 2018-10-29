Burlee, Paul J. (Potsie)

SODUS: Age 47, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 28th, 2018. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Odilia “Dee” Burlee. Paul leaves behind his son, Timothy (Meaghan Quinn) Burlee of Portland, Oregon; brothers, David (Diane) Burlee of Ontario, Bob (Patty) Burlee of Sodus; sister, Ann (Chris) Ramsdell of Williamson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends. We would like to thank Farmer Bob Lacomb and Shawn Hiles for everything they did for Paul. Paul has so many friends that were so important in his life. The host of friends and family at Jug’s, Bubba’s and The Airport will never be forgotten. Friends and family are invited to call 2:00pm-5:00pm, Sunday, November 4th, 2018 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where funeral services will be held promptly at 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to: Sodus Sports Boosters Club, PO Box 220, Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com