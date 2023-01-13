Powered by Dark Sky
January 13, 2023
Burley, Darrell 

by WayneTimes.com
January 13, 2023

CLYDE: Darrell Burley, 80, was born in Lyons, NY on October 22nd, 1942, and passed away on December 30th, 2022.

Darrell graduated from North Rose-Wolcott High School and retired from Eastman Kodak as a crane operator, although everyone knew his true passion was working on the family farm. Darrell also enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf. He was a generous man who gained satisfaction from mentoring young people. He loved to spend time with family and friends.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Edith Burley, brother Paul and sister Sue Gommer. He is survived by his son Brett Burley, grandchildren Izzy and Tom Burley, sisters Rosemary Nevlezer (Paul), and Jacqueline (Michael) Kearney, and many nieces and nephews. Darrell will be greatly missed by his beloved life partner, Madeline Teter and her children, Sara Odar (Manny), Erica Moorman (Joseph) and Johanna McKinnon, as well as their six children who adored their “Papa Darrell”.

A service and celebration of life will occur in May of 2023. Contributions in Darrell’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home

