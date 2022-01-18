Burley, George E.

WEBSTER: Entered into rest on January 16, 2022 at age 78.

Predeceased by his son: Jeffrey Burley and sister: Rose David.

George proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1963-1966. He was a retiree from Xerox after many years of dedicated service.

Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Brenda; children: Scott (Julie) and Mark (Ellie) Burley; daughter in law: Antoinette Burley; grandchildren: Mason, Keira, Andrew and Aaron Burley, Dwayne Alvoid, Ethel and Andrew Crews; great grandchildren: Issac, Alex, Jaxon, Isaiah, Nathan, Carson and Aubriella; brother in law; David Young; many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of George’s life will be held on (Saturday) January 29, 2022 at 12pm at the North Ontario United Methodist Church, Ontario, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of George can be made to the North Ontario United Methodist Church.

