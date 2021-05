WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on May 5, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer at age 51.

Jeff was an avid fisherman and loved riding his motorcycle.

Survived by his wife of 27 years, Antoinette “Toni” and children: Duane (Krystal) Alvoid, Ethel (Brad) Fairchild, and Andrew Crews; several grandchildren: parents: George and Brenda Burley; siblings: Scott (Julie) and Mark (Ellie) Burley; many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com