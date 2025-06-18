Burm, Jean A. 

NEWARK: Jean Ann Burm, 86, passed away on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at her home in Newark.

All funeral services were private.

Jean was born in Sodus, on February 14, 1939, the daughter of the late Edgar and Anna Heinsbergen Seymour. She retired from the Newark Developmental Center after 25 years of service. Gardening and lawncare were her favorite past times. She enjoyed countless outdoor activities and being in nature. An avid sports fan, she enjoyed watching her favorite teams. She loved and appreciated her granddaughters.

Jean is survived by her son LeVern (Victoria) Burm; two granddaughters Abigail and Amelia Burm; a brother John Seymour. She was predeceased by brothers Edgar Jr. and James Seymour; a sister Barbara Davison.

