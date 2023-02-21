Powered by Dark Sky
February 21, 2023
×
Burnette, Connie 

by WayneTimes.com
February 21, 2023

NEWARK: Connie, age 59, died Friday, February 17, 2023 at Clifton Springs Nursing Home.

Friends may call from 1:00 to 4:00 PM on Sunday, February 26th, at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark.  A private burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Canandaigua.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to Lollypop Farm; 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY  14450.

Connie was born in Rochester, NY on March 13, 2023 the daughter of James and Ruth Sawdey Franklin.  For many years she worked at Ontario Neurology.  

She is survived by her husband Timothy; a daughter Asia (Brandon) Wright; two sons Mitch (Veronica) Wilson and Nico Roy; two grandchildren Saria Roy and Wade Wright; her father James Franklin; a sister Lori (Louis) Pray-Wilson; a brother Scott (Lisa) Pray.  She was predeceased by her mother Ruth in 2008. 

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

