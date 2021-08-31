Burnette, Donald “Tommy”

SAVANNAH: Age 74, passed away at home with his loving family by his side on Monday, August 30th, 2021, after a brief illness. He is predeceased by his parents, Donald and Olive Thomas Burnette; brother, Danny Burnette; and sister, Anita Rideout. Tommy is survived by two daughters, KathyJo Box and Donetta (Marko) Bianco; seven grandchildren, Aviriana (Jonah) Curry, Mason (Paige) Steen, Malie Follet, Ryan Steen, Max Bianco, Peyton Box and Gracie Box; one great-granddaughter, Maisey DeHaven; brothers and sisters, Donna Burnette, Clifford Burnette, Edward Burnette, David (Toni) Burnette, Nena Burnette, Robert (Sheila) Burnette, Gerrie (Timothy) Murray, Timothy (Connie) Burnette and Jeff Burnette; brother-in-arms, Johnny Jo (Virginia) Olivares; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Tommy was known as a great son, wonderful and protecting brother, strong warrior, loving and incredible father and loyal friend.

There will be private services at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory, to the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Savannah, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com