Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 16th 2021, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Burnham, Thomas

by WayneTimes.com
November 16, 2021

Virginia/Newark: Thomas “Tom” Burnham,  age 69, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in Richmond Virginia. In accordance with Tom’s wishes all services will remain private.  

Tom was born the son of the late Robert and Geraldine A. Burnham on November 14, 1951. He was raised in Fairville and graduated from Newark High School class of 1971.  After high school Tom worked in the family business’, Bob’s Restaurant (Jug’s Tavern) in Sodus and the Burnham’s Red Rooster in Fairville, then he enlisted with the United States Army. Tom relocated to Virginia after his military service  and was a real estate broker and sold cars at local dealerships.  Tom enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was a great chess player.  

Tom is survived by his long time companion, Sarah Hopkins; children Janey Burnham, of Germany and Alex (Norma) Burnham of California; siblings Marcus (Nancy) Burnham, Cynthia (Paul) Preedeelilock, David (Terri) Burnham, Laura Hironimus, Gerald Burnham, Jon Burnham, Brad (Betty) Burnham, Mary Grace (Dave) Rice and Robert “Buster” Burnham; several nieces and nephews; mother of his children, Gail Burnham of Virginia.  

Tom is predeceased by his brother-in-law, Larry Hironimus; a niece, Elizabeth Hironimus.

Please write a condolence or memory to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Burnham, Thomas

Virginia/Newark: Thomas “Tom” Burnham,  age 69, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in Richmond Virginia. In accordance with Tom’s wishes all services will remain private.   Tom was born the son of the late Robert and Geraldine A. Burnham on November 14, 1951. He was raised in Fairville and graduated from Newark High School […]

Read More
Caplinger, Michael Eugene

SUMMERFIELD, FLORIDA/NEWARK: Michael Eugene Caplinger, 63, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in Summerfield, Florida. Mike was born in Newark, NY, son of the late Delbert Roy, Sr., and Ruth Caplinger, on September 20, 1958.  He retired from Wayside Garden Center, Macedon, NY.  He was predeceased by his twin brother, Wayne Edward, and […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square