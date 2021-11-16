Burnham, Thomas

Virginia/Newark: Thomas “Tom” Burnham, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in Richmond Virginia. In accordance with Tom’s wishes all services will remain private.

Tom was born the son of the late Robert and Geraldine A. Burnham on November 14, 1951. He was raised in Fairville and graduated from Newark High School class of 1971. After high school Tom worked in the family business’, Bob’s Restaurant (Jug’s Tavern) in Sodus and the Burnham’s Red Rooster in Fairville, then he enlisted with the United States Army. Tom relocated to Virginia after his military service and was a real estate broker and sold cars at local dealerships. Tom enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was a great chess player.

Tom is survived by his long time companion, Sarah Hopkins; children Janey Burnham, of Germany and Alex (Norma) Burnham of California; siblings Marcus (Nancy) Burnham, Cynthia (Paul) Preedeelilock, David (Terri) Burnham, Laura Hironimus, Gerald Burnham, Jon Burnham, Brad (Betty) Burnham, Mary Grace (Dave) Rice and Robert “Buster” Burnham; several nieces and nephews; mother of his children, Gail Burnham of Virginia.

Tom is predeceased by his brother-in-law, Larry Hironimus; a niece, Elizabeth Hironimus.

