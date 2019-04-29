Burns, Barbara Johnson McKenna Macera

MARION: Passed into the Kingdom of Heaven on March 30, 2019. She was born on February 1, 1935 in Marion NY. She was 84 years old. She was survived by her husband John C. Burns of Canton, Ohio, (formerly of Ithaca, NY) who then joined her on April 19, 2019. Her Children Judy (Michael) Coles, Timothy (Valerie) McKenna, Marina Braun, Elizabeth Burns, and Mimi (Tom Stahl) Burns, her sisters Sandy (Don) Sweigart, and Donna Holly, her sister – in – laws, Anita (Tom-deceased) Schaffer, Diane (Hugh-deceased) McKenna, brother-in-law Ronald (Barbara) McKenna, 13 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Lois and Clarence Johnson of Marion NY, Robert E. McKenna (husband), and James F. Macera (husband) and her brother-in-law Jack (Janet -deceased) McKenna. Barbara was active in the Ithaca Women’s Club, Ithaca Music Club, a beloved piano teacher, choir director at Caroline Valley Federated Church, Bethel Grove Bible Church, and Christ Chapel, church musician and organist, founder of Christ Chapel, and a wedding coordinator. Barbara performed with the Savage Club as well as performances for St. Patrick’s Day at varies venues with her husband Jack. After moving to Ohio, she was involved in the music ministry at Church of the Lakes in Massillon, Ohio, Harbor Lights, Lowell Church in Canton, Ohio, as well as teaching piano students to love the world of music. A Memorial Service for Barbara and Jack is scheduled for May 23, 2019 at the Church of The Lakes, at 6:00 pm with a private family burial in Marion, NY in September. A Celebration of Life for both Barbara and Jack is being scheduled in Ithaca, NY on September 9th, 2019 at Stewart Park from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the above mentioned organizations, or a charity of your choice. A Live feed will be available for the Service in Ohio. For more information, please contact mrcoles1@comcast.net.