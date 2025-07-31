CLYDE: Fran Burt, 77, peacefully passed away on July 28, 2025. She was born in Rochester, NY on May 31, 1948, the daughter of William and Antoinette “Ann” Varno Garofono. Fran graduated from Clyde High School in 1966. After several years of being a stay-at-home Mom, raising her two children, she worked at Finger Lakes Packaging in Lyons, NY for many years before her retirement as the Village of Clyde’s Clerk-Treasurer. Fran enjoyed traveling to casinos and NASCAR races with family, friends, and her husband, Ken. Following Ken’s passing in 2012, she continued to travel with family and friends, including an occasional wine tour. Above all else, she loved spending time with her children, their spouses, and grandchildren, always providing them with her love and support. Fran was a courageous

person, overcoming breast cancer and multiple heart surgeries that included her living with a Left Ventricle Assisted Device (LVAD) for the last five years. She did not let her health challenges slow her down, continuing to host family gatherings, go on trips, and be active in her community as a Rotarian, member of St. John’s church, and trustee of the Clyde-Savannah

Public Library.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Jamie) Burt of Endwell, daughter, Renae (Edward) Lawson of Savannah; brothers, William (Gloria) Garofono Jr. of Clyde, and Robert (Pam) Garofono of Dexter; sister-in-law, Catherine Moulton of Clyde; brother-in-law, Richard (Barbara) Burt of Oregon; granddaughters, Katelynn and Ashley Lawson, and Kendra and Cassandra Burt; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, parents William and Ann Garofono; and brothers-in-law, Willam Moulton and Larry Burt.

Fran’s family wants to thank the many people and organizations that supported her through her health challenges. You gave her the strength to overcome so many obstacles that most people would not have been able to face. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Church, 114 Sodus St., Clyde, NY on Tuesday, August 5th at 10am, followed by interment at St. John’s cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family after interment at St. John’s Hall in Clyde, NY. Funeral arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde, NY. In lieu of flowers – donations can be made in Fran’s name to the Clyde Fire Co., 15 Ford St., Clyde, NY; American Heart Association (heart.org); or a local Emergency Medical Service of your choice.

Visit www.legacy.com