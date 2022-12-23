Burt, Jean (Burditt) (Hubright) 

SODUS: Jeanie entered into rest peacefully on December 14th, at the age of 60 after a long battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. She is predeceased by her son, Colby D. Hubright, mother, Sharon Meyer; father, John Burditt, grandparents; Harold & Betty McMahon and Donald and Genevieve Burditt; sister, Betty Jean Stoll; and nephew, Jamie Stoll.

Jeanie leaves behind her beloved sons, Justin Hubright (Jessica Jabaut), Shane Hubright (Myranda Ogborn), Wesley Derycke (Brianna Predmore); her cherished grandchildren, Callie Derycke and Hunter Hubright; partner, Kirby Wright; brothers and sisters, Scott (Kim) Stoll, Tim (Shirley) Burditt, Shawn (Patty) Burditt, Norman Burditt, Michael J. Meyer, Susan (Ross) Lucia & Julie Robinson; step mom, Christina Burditt; step sister, April Crane; step brother, Mark Crane; along with several nieces, nephews and close friends who became family; Ginny Ashlaw, Michelle (Chris) Dugan and Diane Miko. She will be missed by her girls; Gracie Mae and Bella Blue.

Friends and family are invited to join the family in a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 7th @ 2 pm, at The Wallington Fire Hall, 7863 Ridge Rd, Sodus, NY 14551.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.