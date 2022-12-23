Burt, Jean (Burditt) (Hubright) 

SODUS: Jeanie entered into rest peacefully on December 14th, at the age of 60 after a long battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. She is predeceased by her son, Colby D. Hubright, mother, Sharon Meyer; father, John Burditt, grandparents; Harold & Betty McMahon and Donald and Genevieve Burditt; sister, Betty Jean Stoll; and nephew, Jamie Stoll.
Jeanie leaves behind her beloved sons, Justin Hubright (Jessica Jabaut), Shane Hubright (Myranda Ogborn), Wesley Derycke (Brianna Predmore); her cherished grandchildren, Callie Derycke and Hunter Hubright; partner, Kirby Wright; brothers and sisters, Scott (Kim) Stoll, Tim (Shirley) Burditt, Shawn (Patty) Burditt, Norman Burditt, Michael J. Meyer, Susan (Ross) Lucia & Julie Robinson; step mom, Christina Burditt; step sister, April Crane; step brother, Mark Crane; along with several nieces, nephews and close friends who became family; Ginny Ashlaw, Michelle (Chris) Dugan and Diane Miko. She will be missed by her girls; Gracie Mae and Bella Blue.
Friends and family are invited to join the family in a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 7th @ 2 pm, at The Wallington Fire Hall, 7863 Ridge Rd, Sodus, NY 14551.
PALMYRA: Patricia VerPlank passed peacefully at home with family by her side on December 21st, at age 85, after a brief battle with Vascular Dementia and Multiple Myeloma. Patricia was predeceased by her loving parents, Nelson and Minnie West, her husband, Elmer VerPlank, her sister, Beverly Breen, and daughter, Sandy Hendrick. Patricia is survived by […]