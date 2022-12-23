Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 23rd 2022, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Burt, Jean (Burditt) (Hubright) 

by WayneTimes.com
December 23, 2022

SODUS: Jeanie entered into rest peacefully on December 14th, at the age of 60 after a long battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. She is predeceased by her son, Colby D. Hubright, mother, Sharon Meyer; father, John Burditt, grandparents; Harold & Betty McMahon and Donald and Genevieve Burditt; sister, Betty Jean Stoll; and nephew, Jamie Stoll. 

Jeanie leaves behind her beloved sons, Justin Hubright (Jessica Jabaut), Shane Hubright (Myranda Ogborn), Wesley Derycke (Brianna Predmore); her cherished grandchildren, Callie Derycke and Hunter Hubright; partner, Kirby Wright; brothers and sisters, Scott (Kim) Stoll, Tim (Shirley) Burditt, Shawn (Patty) Burditt, Norman Burditt, Michael J. Meyer, Susan (Ross) Lucia & Julie Robinson; step mom, Christina Burditt; step sister, April Crane; step brother, Mark Crane; along with several nieces, nephews and close friends who became family; Ginny Ashlaw, Michelle (Chris) Dugan and Diane Miko. She will be missed by her girls; Gracie Mae and Bella Blue.

Friends and family are invited to join the family in a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 7th @ 2 pm, at The Wallington Fire Hall, 7863 Ridge Rd, Sodus, NY 14551.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Burt, Jean (Burditt) (Hubright) 

SODUS: Jeanie entered into rest peacefully on December 14th, at the age of 60 after a long battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. She is predeceased by her son, Colby D. Hubright, mother, Sharon Meyer; father, John Burditt, grandparents; Harold & Betty McMahon and Donald and Genevieve Burditt; sister, Betty Jean Stoll; and nephew, Jamie Stoll.  […]

Read More
VerPlank, Patricia

PALMYRA: Patricia VerPlank passed peacefully at home with family by her side on December 21st, at age 85, after a brief battle with Vascular Dementia and Multiple Myeloma. Patricia was predeceased by her loving parents, Nelson and Minnie West, her husband, Elmer VerPlank, her sister, Beverly Breen, and daughter, Sandy Hendrick. Patricia is survived by […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square