Busco, Linda L.

LYONS: Linda L. Busco, 85, passed away on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Corner of Phelps St. and Holley in Lyons, New York. Burial will be in S. Lyons Cemetery.

Memorials in her name may be made to the Wayne County Nursing Home, Attn, Activities Fund, 1529 Nye Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

Linda was born in Newark, the daughter of the late Delos and Eva Hildebrandt McMillin. She was a graduate of Lyons High School, Class of 1957. For many years, she worked at Sarah Coventry, she stayed until they closed. After Sarah Coventry she became a clerk at the DMV in Lyons. She was a faithful communicant of St. Michael’s in Lyons.

Mrs. Busco is survived by her son Kevin (Joy) Busco; a grandson Austin (Kelsey) Busco; a sister Krystine Ruckdeschel; two brothers Richard and Harry Aunkst; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Samuel Busco in 2001; three sisters Nancy Lead, Yvonne Abraham and Robin Poole.

www.keysorfuneralhomes.com