MACEDON: Bush, James Bernald; died on Friday, May 17, 2024, at the age of 81. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28th, at the Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra, 101 East Main Street, Palmyra, NY 14522. A reception will follow the service in Fellowship Hall. Please consider donations in Jim’s memory to Palmyra-Macedon Rotary Foundation (Literacy Projects), P.O. Box 262, Macedon, NY, OR Wayne County Humane Society, "Raise the Woof", 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. tohttps://waynehumane.org/raise-the-woof/