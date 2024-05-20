Bush, James Bernald

MACEDON: Died on Friday, May 17, 2024, at the age of 81. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28th, at the Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra, 101 East Main Street, Palmyra, NY 14522. A reception will follow the service in Fellowship Hall. Please consider donations in Jim’s memory to Palmyra-Macedon Rotary Foundation (Literacy Projects), P.O. Box 262, Macedon, NY, OR Wayne County Humane Society, "Raise the Woof", 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. tohttps://waynehumane.org/raise-the-woof/

Jim was born on February 1, 1943, in Newark, NY, the son of Bernald & Ruth Whitbeck Bush. He graduated from Newark High School with the classes of 1961 & 1962, going on to Leicester Junior College and then the U.S. Navy. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Navy flag in his honor. Jim continued his education at Colgate University, graduating with a B.A. in English. His knack for writing & literature would be reflected in the publication of several books and contributions to local newspapers as "The Garden Guy", "Magic Words" and the "Rotary Reporter".

Jim and Susan Eldredge were married on September 6, 1969 and spent their early years in Hamilton, NY, residing in the Americana Village, returning to Macedon in 1972.

As a member of Western Presbyterian Church he spent many years singing with the choir and serving on various committees. He was a valued member of the Pal-Mac Rotary Club, serving in many capacities and receiving several service awards. His love of magic became a career, performing for schools, libraries and service organizations. His message was always one of fun, perseverance and doing the right thing. He particularly enjoyed putting on the "Big Red Shoes" and connecting with children through the Ronald McDonald House.

In his spare time he enjoyed gardening, spending time at the cottage in Canada, fishing and coffee with the guys. Perhaps his greatest legacy is support of and from the Friends of Bill W.

Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan; brother William "Bill" (Sara) Bush; sister-in-law Sally (Darwin) Welker; several nieces and nephews and many, many friends. He was predeceased by his sister Carolyn "Connie" Haber.

