Bush, Kecia

PALMYRA: The Bush family sat somberly together on Wednesday, July third of 2024. Kecia Mae Bush (Granger), born April 29, 1965 in Canandaigua, NY, passed in her home after battling Stage 4 lung cancer at age 59.

As we celebrate her memory, we recall many lessons she has taught us, above all to have passion for the simple things in life. Kecia was one to enjoy a good picnic, to savor the beauty of a garden, to cherish each sunset. She was a woman of timeless tastes and valued the skill in well-made things; a collector, but not a curator. She had a fervor for travel, history, and the culinary arts.

She taught us through her authenticity to “say what you mean and mean what you say.”

She taught us through her creativity in a pair of paperclip earrings at Girl Scout camp.

She taught us about love and life.

As the sunset smoldered on her final day, her family sent their love with her and cherished their time spent together.

Kecia was preceded in death by her mother, father, and three brothers. She is survived by her two sisters, husband, four daughters, and three granddaughters.

There will be no prior calling hours. Donations may be made in memory to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1474 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com