Bush (Mason), Dolores Bessie

WALWORTH: Was called home to her makers loving arms after a long illness on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the age of 87. She is welcomed home by her husband Gordon “Rusty” Bush and three of their children Gordon W, Steve W, and Baby Bush. Her parents Donald & Edith (Huffman) Mason and Brother David will also meet her. She leaves behind her children, sons: Daniel (Mary), Michael (Karen), Donald (Kecia) and Gordon M (James), daughters Hope Anne, and Heather (Ted). Grandchildren, Beau (Sarah), Jake (Olivia), Jasmine, Devonte, Jodi (Mike), Kevin (Sue), Vicki (Patrick), Amber, Jessica (Eian), Kenny (Cortney), Karley, Kendra, Karissa (Jeremy), Katina (Kayvon). Great-grandchildren Charlie, Ellie, Kamron, Dominick, Mason, Kyle, Kalea, Kehlani, Iszak, Kane, and Elena Bessie. Dolores loved to cook and bake for her family. Loved doing “Girl’s day out”, where we would go have lunch and do some shopping or “Cookie Day” with the kids. She also would like going to the Casino when she could get out. She was “Ma Bush” for the kids in the neighborhood. Dolores had many jobs as a Cook in her lifetime. She worked for Xerox, Stromberg Carlson, and with the Hill Cumorah Pageant. She was the Cook Manager for both the Walworth & Freewill Elementary Schools for many years before retiring from the Wayne Central School District. She was loved by many in the school system and was well know for the “Mrs. Bush’s Pizza Burgers” and never letting a child go hungry in line. Dolores worked along side her husband on the farm doing farm work and stripping motors during the summer months to keep the family going. Per, Dolores wishes there will be no memorial services. She just wants a small family service with her children and grandchildren when the time is right for them to have one. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your favorite charity or to the Bush family to c/o Yost Funeral Home, 123 W. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Dolores’s family wishes to thank all of their friends and others for their prayers.

