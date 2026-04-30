Bush, Roger Lawrence , Sr.

Port Gibson: Roger Lawrence Bush Sr., 91, left this world peacefully on April 29, 2026 he was surrounded by his loving family at his home in Geneva, New York. Roger was born in Rochester, New York on December 10, 1934 the son of Carl Myron and Loretta Rotnour Stevens

He grew up in the small hamlet of Port Gibson, an Erie Canal village in the Finger Lakes area of New York. There he developed a strong sense of community and met the love of his life at a very young age.

After graduating high school he married “that love of his life”Barbara Oakleaf of Port Gibson. The next two years he committed to the army, where he instructed soldiers on how to read code. Service did not stop him from starting a family and by the time he concluded his duties they had two children in their arms.

Upon his return he took a job at Garlock located in Palmyra, New York, where his dedication was recognized with frequent promotions. By the end of his career, he was managing the purchasing department and celebrating the rewards of his hard work with his family

He was a loving husband to Barbara and a pillar of strength to his family. his strong sense of community, gregarious personality, and his need to be a positive role model to his children led him in establishing a Methodist based youth fellowship for the community of Port Gibson. The rewards of this commitment became the envy of area communities.

Roger and his wife Barbara raised four children, They maintained strong roots within the community till all children were grown and had their own lives. Though Roger started his life with very little. He was a generous father, but also instilled a strong work ethic that would resonate with conversations within the family for years to come.

Rogers passion was his family and all activities revolving around them were his priority. he was known for his engaging and outgoing personality ” what a lovely man”.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years and his children, Roger Jr. (Lori), James Robert, Christine (Rick) and Thomas (Karen) along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss him.

Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

It is requested that memorial contributions be made to the Port Gibson United Methodist Church, 2951 Greig St, Port Gibson, NY 14537

Rest in peace, your memory will live in our hearts forever