Bush, Ruth Whitbeck

NEWARK: Ruth Whitbeck Bush died Saturday (September 29, 2018) at the age of 104. She had been a resident of Wayne County Nursing Home since September of 2013. She was born April 27,1914 in Fulton New York the daughter of Clair W.V. Whitbeck and Leah Bertha Rappole Whitbeck, Ruth graduated from Cortland Normal School (SUNY Cortland) with the Class of 1935 and taught elementary school in Valley Stream Long Island. Ruth has been a member of Park Presbyterian Church since 1939. She was a long time member of the Florence E. Wright Chapter (Esther Stevens Brazer Guild) of the Historic Society of Early American Decoration and helped to organize the League of Women Voters in 1938. Ruth is survived by two sons James (Susan) of Macedon, William (Sara) of Palmyra, grandchildren Jeffrey (Nancy Ann) Bush of San Francisco, Scott Bush of Pittsford, Peter (Nicole) Bush of Cleveland Ohio, and Emily Bush of Rochester, New York. She also leaves great grandchildren Oliver, Henry, Isobel, Charlotte, and Caroline. Ruth was predeceased by her husband Bernald in 2001 and their daughter Carolyn (Connie) in 2010 and a sister Dorothy Blair. The family is grateful to the caring staff of Wayne County Nursing Home for their years of care and kindness. A graveside service for the family is planned for October 3, 2018 with burial in Jacksonville Cemetery in Lysander, New York. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com