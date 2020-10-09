PORT GIBSON/CLIFTON SPRINGS: Bush, William C; 87; Bill was born in Rochester, NY on February 12, 1933 the son of the late Carl Bush and Loretta Stevens. He joined his lifelong love Doris in heaven on October 8. Bill was a proud member of Newark Elks Lodge 1249. He spent many hours in his younger years volunteering at the lodge. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and spent many summer vacations with his family at Shangri La on Chaumont Bay. He treasured those vacations and the many friendships he made over the years. Bill drove truck for 35 years, primarily with Branch Motor Express. He also worked and retired from Farnsworth Chevrolet in Canandaigua, NY. Bill leaves behind his son Richard (Tricia); daughters Dolores (Pokey) Parker and Denise (Steve) Rosenberger; grandchildren Jennifer and Dana Bush, Jessica Bush, Rachel (Dave) Mattice, Greg Chrysler and Michael (Aubrey) Parker; great-grandchildren Ryan Bush, Chloe Bush, Dylan Thomas, Madelyn Finnity, Zoe and Ethan Parker; brother and sister-in-law Roger and Barbara Bush; sister-in-law Dolores “DeDe” Farnsworth and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Bill is predeceased by his wife of 62 years Doris; son and daughter-in-law William and Debbie (Wilkins), grandson Alan, son-in-law Larry Parker. At Bill’s request there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Port Gibson Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Lifetime Care of Ontario County for the love and support Bill and the family received during his time in hospice. Please consider memorials to Lifetime Care, 800 West Miller Street, Suite 12, Newark NY 14513; Wounded Warrior Project, 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville FL 32256; any charitable military organization or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com