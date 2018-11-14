Bushart, Douglas A.

PALMYRA: Suddenly on November 10, 2018 at age 56. Predeceased by his brothers, Robert & Ronald. Doug is survived by his parents, Gordon & Elaine Bushart; loving wife, Janet (Stafford) Bushart;; children, Jamie (April) Bushart and Ron (Alannah) Bushart; brother, Alan (Kathy) Bushart; grandchildren, Brianna, Ella, Nicholas, Elliott and Emalyn Bushart.

Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation from 6-9 PM on Thursday (November 15) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Route 31, Macedon. Please join the family on Friday (November 16) at 11 AM at the Palmyra Reformed Church, 232 Canandaigua Street in Palmyra, for Doug’s funeral service. Interment in Marion Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association, 160 Allens Creek Road Suite 15, Rochester, NY 14618 or American Heart Association, 25 Circle Street, Suite 102, Rochester, NY 14607-1007. Please leave the family an online condolence by visiting, murphyfuneralservices.com.