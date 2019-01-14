Obituaries
Bushart, Edith E.
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on January 13, 2019 at age 97. Predeceased by her husband: Cornelius Bushart. Survived by her loving sons: Edwin (Patricia), Darwin (Bonnie), and Erwin (Terri) Bushart; grandchildren: Pam, Tom, David, John and Jennifer; (7) great grandchildren; sister, Beatrice and brother, Robert; sisters in law: Beverly and Pat; many extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held on (Thursday) January 17, 2019 at 1pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Spring burial in Ridge Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Edith can be made to the Pines of Peace. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
Latest News
Wayne County Humane Society to Host Annual Sweetheart’s Auction
Come out for the 16th Annual Humane Society of Wayne County’s Sweetheart’s Auction, Sunday, January 27, 2019 at the Palmyra...
Newark High School will present “Music Man”
Rehearsals for the March 1st-March 3rd Spring musical production “The Music Man” began January 7th at Newark High School. The...
2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration to be held January 21
Sodus High School principal, Arkee Allen will deliver the keynote at Wayne County’s 32nd consecutive observance of Dr. Martin Luther...
Recent Obituaries
Bushart, Edith E.
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on January 13, 2019 at age 97. Predeceased by her husband: Cornelius Bushart. Survived by her...
Steves, Brian Richard
WOLCOTT: June 14, 1984 to December 18, 2018. Brian passed away suddenly at the age of 34. He is survived...
Raymer, William J.
LYONS: Age 84, of Lyons Marengo Rd., passed away at home with his family by his side on Saturday, January...