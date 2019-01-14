Bushart, Edith E. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on January 13, 2019 at age 97. Predeceased by her husband: Cornelius Bushart. Survived by her loving sons: Edwin (Patricia), Darwin (Bonnie), and Erwin (Terri) Bushart; grandchildren: Pam, Tom, David, John and Jennifer; (7) great grandchildren; sister, Beatrice and brother, Robert; sisters in law: Beverly and Pat; many extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held on (Thursday) January 17, 2019 at 1pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Spring burial in Ridge Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Edith can be made to the Pines of Peace. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com