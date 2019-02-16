Bushart, Gwendolyn (Wright) 

MARION: Entered into rest on (Thursday) February 14, 2019 at age 84. Predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Clarence Bushart. Gwen was a proud owner of Bushart Farms along with her husband for over 50 years. She was very devoted to her faith and family. Survived by her devoted son: Brent (Kelly) Bushart; daughters: Debra (Jim) Dieso and Sharon (Kate O’Hara) Bushart; grandchildren: Bryan (Jamie) Bushart, Brooke Bushart, Jeff (Kristin) Dieso, Anne (Tom) Aldous, Chris (Tiffany) Dieso; (4) great grandchildren; siblings: Marilyn (Maynard) Bixby, Karen (Bart) Davis and Brian Wright; sister in law: Sandra (Lew) Dain; brother in law: Dale (Linda) Bushart; many extended family members and friends. Per Gwen’s wishes, no services will be held. Private Spring burial in Marion Cemetery. Donations in loving memory of Gwen can be made to the Good Shepherd Home at Conrad W. Raker Center: 601 St. John Street, Allentown, PA 18103 Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com