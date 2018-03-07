Bushwood, James F.

ONTARIO: Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 5, 2018 at the age of 89. He was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn, on February 21, 2014. Survived by is sons, Thomas and Timothy (Rhonda) Bushwood; granddaughters, Ashley (Josh) Pollack and Amanda Bushwood; step-granddaughters, Mary Jo (Dan) Evans and Tracey (Darrell) Burns; great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Emma and Mackenna; sisters-in-law, Nancy Smith and Rita Scheg; brother-in-law Bob Scheg; extended family and friends. James was brought up farming and took great pride, and joy, in his gardening. He was a Xerox retiree who had been employed with the company for thirty years. Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Mass for James, on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 10:30AM at St. Maxilian Kolbe Parish in St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth-Ontario Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemtery. Expressions of sympathy in memory of James may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Clinton Ave. Rochester, NY 14620, or the Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519, Please visit murphyfuneralservices.com and the tribute wall to leave a condolence, light a candle, upload a photo, or order a floral tribute.