Butler, Christine E.

ONTARIO: Christine passed away on September 26, 2021 at age 78. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bill Butler.

Christine is survived by her children, Deborah (Greg Andrews) Hauser Kloss, David (Patty) Hauser, Patricia (Greg) Read, James (Diane) Butler, and George (Eve) Butler; grandchildren, Matthew Read, Aubrie, Brandon, Liz, and Tim Butler, Ashley LaValle, Dakota Kloss, and Dylan Hauser; great grandchildren, Olivia, Parker, and Hayley; sister, Nancy (Kim Rivers) Crockford; many nieces and nephews.

Christine was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Ontario Center, serving in church activities including Friends of Fellowship Treasurer and cashier-greeter for their annual dinner fundraisers. She attended East Ridge H.S. in Irondequoit. After moving to Orlando, Florida she graduated Edgewater H.S. in 1961. While attending Orlando Jr. College, she focused on business and worked for Martin Marietta Corporation assembling wiring components for use in the newly formed Apollo Space Program. Christine and Parnell C. Hauser were married in 1962 and had two children. After his military service, they settled in Ontario, NY. After their divorce, Chris worked various jobs including the Assistant to the Document Control Supervisor at Ginna Nuclear Plant. Christine married Willis (Bill) Butler in 1978. They bought a house on Lakeside Road and resided there for many years. She worked for the Town of Ontario in the Town Clerk’s Office. She was elected and held the position of Town Clerk for many years, retiring in 1992. Chris and Bill were very active in their community, including Rotary. After their retirement they traveled extensively, overseas and in the United States. They also began to spend winters in Florida visiting her mother, father, and sister, which she continued to do after Bill’s death in 2003, making more friends and continuing with her beading, quilting, knitting, and stitching groups. Always keeping busy and creating with her crafting, Chris’s latest creations were her beautiful hand made baskets. She was a folk artist of exceptional talent, and her artistic expression was an extension of her wonderful personality and creative mind.

Christine will be remembered by her family as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and by friends as a loving, kind, happy and giving friend.

She will forever be in our hearts.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 1-4 PM on Sunday (October 3) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. A funeral service for Christine will be offered, 10 AM on Monday (October 4) at First Presbyterian Church of Ontario Center, 1638 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Contributions in memory of Christine may be directed to Rotary Camp Onseyawa, 1974 Kenyon Rd., Ontario, NY 14519