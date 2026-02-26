What are you looking for?

Butler, Jeffery Wayne

February 26, 2026
LYONS: Jeffery W. Butler, 57, died on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at his home surrounded by his family.

A celebration of life in Jeff’s memory will be held at a later date.

Jeffery was born on April 14, 1968, the son of Gene Butler & Linda Wunder, in Lyons, NY. He graduated from Lyons High School in 1988 and enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served until 1995. He was an avid outdoors man who loved hunting, fishing and snowmobiling.

He is survived by his wife, Stacy; two daughters, Amanda (Jason) Rich of Rochester, NY and Amber Butler of Lyons, NY; one brother, Greg (Diane) Butler of Lyons, NY; one sister, Dawn (Tim) Almekinder of Lyons, NY; one granddaughter, Millie Warner; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; and special friends, Russ Hartranft, Kelly Cotter and Ken Simpelaar. He was predeceased by his mother, father and stepfather Donald Palandro.

