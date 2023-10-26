Butler Jr., Paul A. 

NEWARK: Paul A. Butler Jr., 78, passed away on Thursday October 19, 2023, at the Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn.

No public services are planned at this time.

Mr. Butler was born in Rochester, NY, January 2, 1945, the son of the late Paul and Catherine Butler Sr. He was a graduate of East Bloomfield High School. after high school he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Risk Transportation where he was a Truck Driver for many years.

He is survived by his wife Cynthia, a son Shawn Butler; brothers Tim and Kevin; a sister Peggy. Paul was predeceased by his parents two sisters Sherry and Patricia; a brother David.

