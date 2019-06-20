Obituaries
Butler, Marie Tranka
MACEDON: Marie passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the age of 91. Marie was born in Macedon, NY on Sunday, August 21, 1927 to the late Paul J. and Edna “O’Keefe” Tranka. Predeceased by brothers Paul, Leo and George Tranka. Survived by her husband Roger Butler; children Susan Molisani, Lisa (Ray) Tangent, Randy (Chris) Butler and Steve Butler; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren, extended family and friends. Marie was a life time resident of Macedon and loved her family, living in the country and gardening. She was a Home Economics teacher at Palmyra-Macedon Central School for 35 years. Marie was an avid volunteer at multiple organizations in the Wayne County area after her retirement. Interment at the Macedon Village Cemetery, Macedon, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Macedon Food Pantry, 52 Main St. (St. Patrick’s Church) Macedon, NY 14502, or to Home Meal Service, Inc. (Meals-on Wheels Wayne County New York), 1519 Nye Road, #400, Lyons, NY 14489. To light a candle, send a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
