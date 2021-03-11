Butler, Roger James

MACEDON: Roger passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 at the age of 87. Roger was born in Lyons, NY on December 15, 1933 to the late Frank and Lillian Butler. Predeceased by his wife, Marie “Tranka” Butler and sister Betty Baker. Roger is survived by his children Susan Molisani, Lisa (Ray) Tangent, Randy (Chris) Butler and Steve Butler; 6 grandchildren Brandy, Bryce, Cassie, Kyle, Ashley and Katie; 4 great grandchildren Dainera, Caleb, Madisyn and Giovanni and great great grandchild Emilia; sister Kate Fowler and extended family and friends. Roger and Marie built their home and their lives together on Paddy Lane in Macedon. He loved his wife and his family. Roger lived life on his own terms. He was honest, hardworking, fair and respectful. He had a quick wit and enjoyed a good joke. Roger was an avid fisherman, spending many vacations in northern Quebec catching his limit of walleye pike. He loved sitting outside enjoying the fresh air and nature. And, he was quite a cook! Roger served in the Marine Corp for 6 years with active duty in the Korean War. Roger worked for NYSEG as a lineman and supervisor for over 35 years. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Macedon Village Cemetery, Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11AM for a graveside service with military honors in recognition of his service to our country. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to Home Meal Service, Inc., of Wayne County, NY (Meals on Wheels). To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.