Button, Conrad C. 

PALMYRA: On December 17th, our family and community lost our beautiful young man, Conrad Button. Tragically Conrad passed away suddenly trying to save his grandmother, Mary Ruth Button from a house fire who also did not survive. Conrad was 12 years old. Conrad and Grandma were attached at the hip. She was a soul that loved life and he was the apple of her eye. They were attached through everything, to the very end. Conrad was a 7th grader at Pal-Mac CSD in Wayne County, NY. He loved his family, his dogs, the outdoors, playing with his friends, soccer and the Boy Scouts. He made everyone giggle with his “Turkey Calls” and was known to chase you around with a snake or a frog just for a laugh. Conrad was full of life, loved by so many and made you a better person just by knowing him. Conrad is pre-deceased by his grandfather, Gerald Button. He is survived by his uncle, Bernard Button; sisters, Aimee (Kenny) Miller, Stephanie (Lee) Oldfield; nieces and nephews, Kendall, Mason, Isaac and Lena; father, William Button and mother, Joan Dutcher; grandmother, June Leibring; aunts and uncles, Carol Ann (Mike) Gratton, Steven (Kathy) Button, Jimmy (Karen) Button, Fred (Helen) Button, Janet Dutcher, Judi Dutcher and many cousins. Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate Conrad’s life with calling hours on Friday December 27th from 3 to 8 at the Cross Creek Church, 3700 NY-31, Palmyra, followed by his their funeral on Saturday December 28th at 11am. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Green Angels and Go-Fund Me.