Button, Mary Ruth

PALMYRA: Mary suddenly passed away on December 17, 2019 at age 84. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Button; sisters, Evelyn Dickerson and Barb VanCaeseele; brothers-in-law, Bob Dickerson and Don VanCaeseele. Mary is survived by her children, Fred (Helen) Button, Steve (Kathy) Button, Jimmy (Karen) Button, Carol Ann (Mike) Gratton, Bill Button, Bernard Button; brother, Bill (Diane) Romeiser; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary was a longtime member of the Manchester Baptist Church. She was very active in Boy Scouts always encouraging her sons to reach Eagle Scout. When her children were young, Mary worked in the cafeteria at Red Jacket School and later she became a Victor School bus driver. Later in life, Mary finally reached a lifetime goal to become a nurse and worked as an LPN at the VA Hospital in Canandaigua, NY. She loved all her family, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren gave her a special joy. Mary had many friends and was known for her hospitality especially for those in need. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 3-8 PM on Friday (December 27) at Cross Creek Church, 3700 NY-31, Palmyra, NY, where her memorial service will be held on Saturday (December 28) at 11 AM. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.