Butts, Ida M.

ONTARIO: Passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Ida was born on November 17, 1930 in Rochester, NY to the late Daniel and Teresa “Tambasco” D’Andreano. Ida was predeceased by her husband William R. Butts in 2002. She is survived by her three children, Terry (Joe) Altman, Ann (Alan) Moore and David Butts; grandchildren, Jessica (Kenny), Amy (Nick), Megan (Carl), Jennifer (Jeremy), Melissa (Ray), Christie (Eric), Vanessa (Denny), Jamie (Lupe) Andrews, Melanie (Jordan) Smith, Joey Altman and Garrett; 15 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ida had a great love for her family and was best known for being a stay-at-home mom. Throughout the years she had several part-time jobs, including her job in the craft/sewing department of the former Ames Department Store in Ontario. Ida loved people and after her husband passed away she learned how to use a computer and took great joy in helping people sell things on e-bay. Ida loved animals and supported Lollypop Farm in Fairport and also supported the efforts of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. One of Ida’s passions was oil painting. She would often take a nature photo and would recreate it through a painting. She sold a few of her paintings but over the years she would give them away to her children and grandchildren who now can treasure them as a part of the legacy she has left for her family. Ida will certainly be missed but will be fondly remembered for the person she was during her lifetime. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4 to 7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. (Due to COVID-19 all visitors are asked to wear their masks and adhere to social distancing.) A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church, 5823 Walworth Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Private interment will take place at Furnaceville Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Ida may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or Lollypop Farm. To light a candle, upload a photo, or leave a condolence please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com