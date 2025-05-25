Buzzell-Rolston, Jodalon (Jody) 

SODUS POINT: Jody Buzzell-Polston, passed away on Friday, May 16th 2025. She was a pillar of support and a ray of light to her community of Sodus Point, New York and will be deeply missed.

A devoted wife, loving mother, caring daughter and loyal friend to many, she uplifted those around her with her nurturing actions and compassionate spirit. From her dedication to the Sodus Point United Methodist Church food pantry and thrift shop, to her lifelong passion of caring for animals great and small, she acted with love and had a commitment to helping others.

Her daily interactions centered around brightening people’s days. She will remain alive in the hearts and memories of her husband David, daughters Laura and Abby, mother Phyllis, and many others, too many to name.

In passing, her spirit has been be reunited with her son Josh and father Jack.

Jody’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 7th at 11:00am at the Sodus Point United Methodist Church, 7490 S. Ontario Street, Sodus Point.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations in her memory, be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 waynehumane.org