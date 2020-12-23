Byork, Amy Younglove

LYONS: Amy Byork, 58, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at her home in Lyons. Friends may call on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons NY. Facemasks will be required. Burial will be in North Wolcott Cemetery at a date to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers memorials in her name may be made to Visions of Hope c/o Clifton Springs Hospital Foundation 2 Coulter Rd., Clifton Springs, NY. 14432 Amy was born in Lyons, NY on April 2, 1962 the daughter of the late Earle and Marjorie Halstead Younglove. She worked for many years at the Department of Social Services in Wayne County as a Conductor. She enjoyed needlepoint, quilting and crafting with her mother. Amy loved the outdoors whether it be camping, biking, kite flying or even white water rafting she was happiest outdoors. Mrs. Byork is survived by her husband Aaron of Lyons; children Krystal (Andre) Smith and Brett Byork both of Lyons; five grandchildren Kyara Smith, Alexis Kendt, Andre Smith Jr., Kylie Byork, Neiko Byork; four brothers Richard (Izetta) Younglove, James (Nancy) Younglove, Brian (Meg) Younglove and Bradley (Debbie) Countryman; special nieces Jennifer and Holly Younglove; special nephew Michael Younglove and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, father and step mother Patricia Countryman Younglove. keysorfuneral homes.com