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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Byork, Erick J. Sr

June 2, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

LYONS - Erick J. Byork Sr. of Lyons, NY passed away on May 19, 2026, at Newark-Wayne Hospital at the age of 65. Known to friends as Zeke, Erick was a hardworking man who loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and building things. He also enjoyed spending time with friends at local clubs.

Erick was predeceased by his parents, David and Lisa Byork, and his sister, Kandi Chambers. He is survived by his longtime partner, Barbara Bauer; his children, Bryan (Ashley) Byork, Mike Byork, Erick (Crystal) Byork Jr., and Randi (Nick) Scherer; 10 grandchildren; and his siblings, Aaron Byork, Denise (Ed) Ellis, and Dannel Weaver. Per Erick’s wishes, there will be no service. The family will be having a celebration of life at a later date.

Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home. 

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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