Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 8th 2022, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Byron, Gladys K. 

by WayneTimes.com
September 7, 2022

NEWARK: Went home to her Heavenly Father on September 5, 2022 at age 84.

Predeceased by her parents; (2) sisters and brother.

Gladys loved spending time with her family especially grandchildren.  She loved her animals and was a devoted parishioner of the Lighthouse Baptist Church.

Survived by her loving children: Brenda Camacho, Carol (Drue) Schell and Robert and Russell (Sokkhim) Doyle; (8) grandchildren; (18) great grandchildren; sisters: Clara Byron, Linda Albright and Anne Bassage; brother: Kenny (Carol) Byron; many extended family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Tuesday) September 13, 2022 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY.  Funeral service will be held on (Wednesday) September 14, 2022 at 10am at the funeral home followed by burial in Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Gladys can be made to: Lighthouse Baptist Church: 1000 South Main Street, Newark, NY  14513.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Byron, Gladys K. 

NEWARK: Went home to her Heavenly Father on September 5, 2022 at age 84. Predeceased by her parents; (2) sisters and brother. Gladys loved spending time with her family especially grandchildren.  She loved her animals and was a devoted parishioner of the Lighthouse Baptist Church. Survived by her loving children: Brenda Camacho, Carol (Drue) Schell […]

Read More
Crane, Douglas Clark

SODUS POINT: Age 71, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in the company of his devoted family. Doug is survived by his wife, Carmel, and their children, Douglas, Gemma, Logan, and Fletcher.  Memorial services will be attended by immediate family only. A celebration of life service will be held later in […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square