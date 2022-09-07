Byron, Gladys K. 

NEWARK: Went home to her Heavenly Father on September 5, 2022 at age 84.

Predeceased by her parents; (2) sisters and brother.

Gladys loved spending time with her family especially grandchildren. She loved her animals and was a devoted parishioner of the Lighthouse Baptist Church.

Survived by her loving children: Brenda Camacho, Carol (Drue) Schell and Robert and Russell (Sokkhim) Doyle; (8) grandchildren; (18) great grandchildren; sisters: Clara Byron, Linda Albright and Anne Bassage; brother: Kenny (Carol) Byron; many extended family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Tuesday) September 13, 2022 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Funeral service will be held on (Wednesday) September 14, 2022 at 10am at the funeral home followed by burial in Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Gladys can be made to: Lighthouse Baptist Church: 1000 South Main Street, Newark, NY 14513.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com