Byron, Marilyn I.

MACEDON: Passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 after a long illness. Marilyn was born on April 13, 1947 to the late Gladys Irene “Jackson” and James Monroe Doan. She is survived by her sons Peter J. (Elizabeth) Brown and James W. Byron, III; brother James (Betsy) Doan; grandchildren Brandon Brown and Ashley Perez; cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; and her husband James W. Byron, Jr.

Marilyn was a creative person who enjoyed crafts. She was also caring, and loving, putting others above herself, and devoted much of her life to helping others.

Services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that in memory of Marilyn you reach out to a friend you have not spoken with in some time. To light a candle, send a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.