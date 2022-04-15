Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
April 15th 2022, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Byron, Marilyn I.

by WayneTimes.com
April 15, 2022

 MACEDON: Passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 after a long illness. Marilyn was born on April 13, 1947 to the late Gladys Irene “Jackson” and James Monroe Doan.  She is survived by her sons Peter J. (Elizabeth) Brown and James W. Byron, III; brother James (Betsy) Doan; grandchildren Brandon Brown and Ashley Perez; cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; and her husband James W. Byron, Jr.

Marilyn was a creative person who enjoyed crafts.  She was also caring, and loving, putting others above herself, and devoted much of her life to helping others.

Services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that in memory of Marilyn you reach out to a friend you have not spoken with in some time.  To light a candle, send a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Byron, Marilyn I.

 MACEDON: Passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 after a long illness. Marilyn was born on April 13, 1947 to the late Gladys Irene “Jackson” and James Monroe Doan.  She is survived by her sons Peter J. (Elizabeth) Brown and James W. Byron, III; brother James (Betsy) Doan; grandchildren Brandon Brown and Ashley Perez; cousins, nieces, […]

Read More
Ruffle, Charles E.

 WOLCOTT: Charles E. Ruffle, 81, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 at his home, with his loving and supporting family by his side. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral service. Charles was born in Webster, NY, September 19, 1940 the son of the late Lloyd E. and […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square