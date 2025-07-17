Cahoon, Robert Philip

WOLCOTT: Robert Philip Cahoon, 74, of Wolcott, passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025. He was born in Sodus, NY, son of the late Donald Duane Cahoon, Sr. and the late Marjorie Elizabeth Pitcher.

A lifelong member of Wolcott, Bob was a dedicated apple farmer. He began his farming career at Cahoon Farms, where he worked with pride and purpose for many years. Later, alongside his family, he co-founded Fresh Start Orchards, where his passion for farming and commitment to hard work left a lasting legacy.

He was deeply rooted in his community, giving back through public service as a town council member and as a dedicated member of the board of education for many years. His leadership and involvement reflected a lifelong belief in strengthening the place he called home.

Bob was a devoted husband who deeply loved his wife. He cherished every moment spent with his family, finding joy in watching his grandchildren play sports and celebrating their achievements with pride. Besides being with family, he enjoyed hunting and playing golf. These hobbies were a chance for him to spend time with good company and share great moments together.

He is predeceased by his wife, Shelly Jean Cahoon, his son, Christopher Robert Cahoon, and his granddaughter, Lailah, and his brother William Cahoon.

Bob leaves behind his daughter, Casie (Mike) DeWispelaere of Wolcott; and his son, Craig (Colleen) Cahoon of Webster. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Duane (Nancy) Cahoon, Joan Morley, Ginny (Dave) Crofoot, Sue Maier, Emily (Dave) Bradstreet, Joseph (Tina) Cahoon, Jim (Katie) Cahoon, Mindy Fuhrmann; and his grandchildren: Ryan, Evan, Owen, Callahan, Mackenzie, and Cohen. He will be fondly remembered by several nieces, nephews, extended family, and the many friends whose lives he touched.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 26, from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main Street, North Rose, a service will take place Saturday, July 26 at 2:00 p.m. at the North Rose United Methodist Church, 5050 N Main Street, North Rose. Bob will be laid to rest privately at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at Pier 53 following the service, 7147 Lake Bluff Road, Wolcott.

In honor of Bob’s love of apple farming, contributions may be made in his name to the Lake Ontario Fruit Program: https://lof.cce.cornell.edu/donation_invoice_new.php

Bob will be remembered for his strong work ethic, steady presence, and generous spirit, he leaves behind a legacy rooted in service, family, and faith in the value of hard, honest work.