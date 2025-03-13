MACEDON: Herbert passed away on February 22, 2025 at age 96. He was born in Batavia, NY to Irving J. and Thelma Call. Herbert was a farmer for over 40 years in Stafford, NY. He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Arlene Mullen Call. They spent many years as snowbirds in Avon Park, FL.

Herbert is survived by his children, James Call of New Hampshire, Barbara Burnham (John) of Connecticut, Jeanette Call of Florida; partner of 14 years in Macedon, Bunny Lawrence; brother, Irving F. Call (Cecilia); grandchildren: Laura, Sara, Anna, Megan, Victoria, James, Jeremy, Casey, Greg, and Nadia; 16 great grandchildren.

Herbert was a member of the New York State Flying Farmers, Morganville United Church of Christ, and First Baptist Church of Macedon and very active in Union Congregational Church, Avon Park, FL.

A Celebration of Herbert’s life will be announced at a time and date to be determined.

Contributions in memory of Herbert may be directed to Doctors without Borders, 40 Rector St. 16th floor, New York, NY 10006, https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/ To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Herbert’s tribute wall www.murphyfuneralservices.com.