Callahan, Jeannie L. 

FAIRPORT/MACEDON: Jeannie was born on May 5, 1942 in Lynn Massachusetts. She passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019 at age 76. She is predeceased by her parents, Edwin and Louise Casey; husband of 41 years, David. She is survived by her children, Brian (Jennifer), Bridget (Aaron) Johnston; sisters Joanne (Richard) Pollock, Paula (Richard) Wood; grandchildren Alyssa, Ian, Tyler, Jack and Brendan; several nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will take place at the family’s convenience at her lake cottage in Maine where she shared many years of memories with her family. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneral services.com.