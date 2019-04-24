Obituaries
Callahan, Jeannie L.
FAIRPORT/MACEDON: Jeannie was born on May 5, 1942 in Lynn Massachusetts. She passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019 at age 76. She is predeceased by her parents, Edwin and Louise Casey; husband of 41 years, David. She is survived by her children, Brian (Jennifer), Bridget (Aaron) Johnston; sisters Joanne (Richard) Pollock, Paula (Richard) Wood; grandchildren Alyssa, Ian, Tyler, Jack and Brendan; several nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will take place at the family’s convenience at her lake cottage in Maine where she shared many years of memories with her family. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneral services.com.
Latest News
Sodus Point’s deteriorating east break wall enters design phase as Congressman Katko vows funding
There is no question the break wall at the entrance to Sodus Bay has shown serious signs of deterioration, especially...
Newark recognized as one of the ‘Best Communities for Music Education’
For the seventh year in a row, the Newark Central School District has been designated as one of 623 Best...
Play Ball: Local teams travel south for spring tournament
Recent Obituaries
Griffith, Bradley G.
PALMYRA: Passed away on April 21, 2019
Callahan, Jeannie L.
FAIRPORT/MACEDON: Jeannie was born on May 5, 1942 in Lynn Massachusetts. She passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019 at...
Polverino, Florence (Marcano)
ROCHESTER/NEWARK: Florence Polverino (Marcano), 93, died April 21, 2019. Florence was born in Manhattan New York City and worked as...