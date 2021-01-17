Powered by Dark Sky
January 17th 2021, Sunday
Callahan, Marian L.

by WayneTimes.com
January 17, 2021

MARION: Went home to her Lord and Savior on January 13, 2021 at age 91. Predeceased by her husbands: John McDonald and Jack Callahan. Marian was a loving and gracious lady that enjoyed to give to others. Survived by her loving children: Kevin G. (Carol) McDonald and Denise “Denny” Fisher; grandchildren: John (Angie) McDonald, Michelle (Gary) Rose, David Fisher and Aaron (Kerrie) Fisher; great grandchildren: Nick, A.J. and James Rose, Kayla and Drew Fisher; great-great grandchildren: Olivia, Mia, Noah, Abby, Kaylee, Emma and Lily; many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Sunday) January 24, 2021 from 2pm – 4pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY.  All NYS social distancing and face covering guidelines must be followed. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

