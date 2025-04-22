Callahan, William Stuart "Bill"

ROCHESTER: William Stuart "Bill" Callahan, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Bill was born on Saturday, January 15, 1944, in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Wellsboro High School. After graduating, he proudly enlisted in the Army National Guard, where he achieved the rank of Sergeant.

Bill dedicated many years of his career to Eastman Kodak, working in Quality Control before retiring. Following his retirement from Kodak he worked for the Town of Ontario Water Department.

Bill was also a longtime member of the Pultneyville Fire Department, as he lived in the Williamson/Pultneyville area most of his adult life.

A man of many passions, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, collecting cuckoo clocks, playing the guitar and banjo and listening to vinyl records. He also had a lifelong love of cars and motorcycles. Whether he was tinkering in his garage, working under the hood of a car or fixing just about anything, Bill was always happiest when working with his hands.

Despite facing health challenges later in life, Bill never lost his sense of humor or his warm, loving demeanor. He had a special affection for horses and dogs. His companion dog, Gidget brought him much happiness. He was incredibly proud of his children and grandchildren and deeply valued the many friendships he formed throughout his life. He was always there to lend a hand, offer help or just to check in on his loved ones.

Bill will be remembered fondly by his children Pamela (Salvatore) Pitti; Peggy (Paul) Renne and William Jr. (Kaydee Groover) Callahan; grandchildren Stephen and Madison Thomson, Javon Jones, Olivia Renne; Brother, John Callahan of Texas; and his extended family.

Bill was predeceased by brother, James Howard Callahan; beloved dog Gidget.

In honor of Bill’s wishes all services will remain private.

In memory of Bill, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Parkinson’s Foundation, 1359 Broadway, STE 1509, New York, NY 10018.

