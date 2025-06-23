Callear, Pauline F.

ONTARIO: Pauline F. Callear, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home.

Pauline was born on September 25, 1935, in Rochester, NY, the daughter of the late Freeman J. and Marie L. (VerWulst) Hillegeer. She was a lifelong resident of Ontario. Pauline worked as a group leader at Magnetic Technologies in East Rochester until her retirement in 1999.

A selfless and caring woman, Pauline devoted much of her life to caring for her loved ones-first her mother, and more recently, her brother. She found great joy and peace in tending to her gardens during her free time.

Pauline will be remembered by her sons Ronald (Christine) Resch and Daniel (Sharon) Resch; her step-son, John T. (Michelle Yerdon) Callear; and a step-daughter, Christine Callear; grandchildren Michael (Rebecca) Resch, Jennifer (Chad) Geisler, Melissa (Calvin) Washburn, Nick Callear, and Adelia Callear; great-grandsons Landon Resch and Greyson Resch; a brother, Arthur Hillegeer; sister-in-law, Anne (John) Keddy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pauline was predeceased by her husbands, John C. Callear and Gerald Resch.

Family and friends are invited to call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY 14589. A memorial service celebrating Pauline’s life will follow at 1:00 p.m. Private interment will take place at Furnaceville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519 in memory of Pauline.

