Callens, Thomas D. 

SODUS POINT: On Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Survived by his wife of 49 years, Jan Callens; his son Paul and sister Barbara. He is also survived by his loving nephew John (Lona) Cornell ; and many dear and close friends he has enlightened through the years. All services are private.