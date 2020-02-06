Obituaries
Callens, Thomas D.
SODUS POINT: On Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Survived by his wife of 49 years, Jan Callens; his son Paul and sister Barbara. He is also survived by his loving nephew John (Lona) Cornell ; and many dear and close friends he has enlightened through the years. All services are private. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
