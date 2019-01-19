Calviera, Barbara

NEWARK: Barbara Calviera was 81 years young when she passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Embrace Hospice Home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The daughter of the late Sheldon and Laura Brown Wiltsie. Barbara spent her life as a loving wife to Victor (deceased in 2016), mother to Peter, Laurie Gisel and Vicki Calviera; grandmother to Jesse Daniels, Brandi (Steve) Minnamon, Brooke Gisel, Coty and Alex Calviera; great grandmother of Luna Young and Liam Minnamon. She was beloved by surviving sister Beverly Sozio and her deceased brothers Giles, Robert, Sheldon, Jr, Donald Wiltsie and sisters Geraldine Norton and Doris DiSanto; many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. While living in Newark, she enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping and going to bingo with her many friends. After moving to Myrtle Beach in 2003, she loved spending weekends boating with her daughter Vicki, going to festivals and spending time at the beach. During her last visit to New York, she attended the wedding of her granddaughter, Brandi, and spent quality time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Barbara stayed connected to her family outside of Myrtle Beach through many Face Time chats. Her favorite chats included those when Luna would serenade her with song and Liam would show off his dimples. Despite suffering a stroke in 2017 and several stays in hospitals and rehabilitation centers, Barbara remained active and kept her caregivers laughing with her quick wit and charm. Ever the strong woman, no one could keep Barbara down. Even though she struggled over the past few years, Barbara showed her tremendous love for her family who was there to fight the good fight every step of the way. Barbara’s family ensured she felt loved, appreciated, and above all got to live her best life every day. Barbara will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Friends may call from 5-8 PM on Friday (January 25th) at the Paul L Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday (January 26th) at St. Micheal Church. South Main Street, Newark, New York Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com