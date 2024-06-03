Calvin, Congdon R. 

CLYDE: Calvin Richard Congdon, 92, passed away on May 30, 2024, at Rochester General Hospital.

Friends may call on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, from 5-8 PM at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St., Clyde. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Sodus St. in Clyde. Burial will be in Huron Evergreen Cemetery.

Mr Congdon was born in Gouverneur, NY on April 8, 1932, the son of the late Glen and Beulah Tryon Congdon. He was a graduate of Marion High School, Class of 1949. After high school he enlisted in the US Army. For over fifty years, he worked as an auto mechanic mostly at the Chevrolet dealership in Williamson. In his retirement, Cal worked as a costodian at the Clyde Savannah School District.

Calvin is survived by his wife Matilda; a daughter Diane Caldwell; three sons Randy Congdon Sr., Phillip (Kim) Congdon Sr., Terry (Kathy) Congdon; twelve grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; four brothers; a sister; He was predeceased by an infant son; three brothers and a sister.

