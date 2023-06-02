Camacho, Jesus R.

SODUS: Jesus R. Camacho, 41, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 29, 2023 at his home.

Friends and family are invited to call Thursday, June 8 from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street, Sodus. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home.

Jesus was born February 6, 1982 to Samuel Camacho-Torres and Rafaela (Guerrero) Cocoran.

He enjoyed going out on his kayaking and fishing, tinkering with his cars and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Candice (Fleig) Camacho; his children Marchelle, D.J., Jesus, Jr. and Xavier Camacho; his parents; paternal grandmother, Lydia Torres-Torres; brothers Jose and Samuel Camacho and Luis Roldan; his sister Sheena Colon; several grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.