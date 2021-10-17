Camp, Beverly Jane

WOLCOTT: Age 86, passed away October 14, 2021 at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, NY. She is survived by her brothers, Richard (Suzanne) Camp of Virginia and Donald (Karen) Camp of Wolcott; 2 nieces, Elizabeth (Thomas) Servoss and Katherine (Eric) Schwarzkoph; and nephew, Donald (Elizabeth) Camp. Beverly is predeceased by parents, Richard and Winifred Camp and nephew, Richard D. Camp Jr.

She was a retired teacher from the Red Creek School District and belonged to numerous organizations and clubs.

Her family is requesting that everyone wear masks to the funeral home. Friends and family are invited to call 2:00pm -4:00pm Sunday, October 24th 2021 at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 4:00pm. Interment at the convenience of the family in Newark Cemetery, Newark, NY. No flowers at the request of her family. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com