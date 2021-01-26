Camp, Donald “Donnie” “Don” Paul

WILLIAMSON/ONTARIO: Passed away, to join the love of his life LuAnn, on January 22, 2021. Don was born on June 5, 1948 in Auburn, NY to the late Norman Camp Sr. and E. Lois Camp. He graduated from Southern Cayuga High School class of 1966. While in high school he held many positions at Camp Casowasco and worked on his grandfather’s farm. After high school, he served in the United States Air Force as an airplane mechanic on B52 bombers at Plattsburgh Airforce Base. He had a long, successful, career at Kodak where he worked in the Roll Coating Department, building 317. After retirement from Kodak, he embarked in a new career in real estate, were he touched the lives of so many. His passion for politics was evident in his community involvement. He served 2, four-year terms on the Ontario Town Board and 4 years on the Ontario Zoning Board of Appeals. He was a long serving member of the Ontario Town Republican Committee and was the President of the Orchard Grove Association. He was married to LuAnn for 33 years, during which time he enjoyed antiquing, attending car shows with his 1979 Corvette and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed traveling, John Deere tractors, camping Harley-Davidson motorcycles, snowmobiling, and spending time by the water. Don will always be remembered for his charisma, compassion, and strong dedication to his family and friends. He is survived by his children Aaron (Julie) Camp, Rachel (David) Smith and Megan (Andre) Guay; grandchildren Kayla Fiano, Victoria (Brock) Hepler, Rachel (Cody) Smith, Zachary Smith, Ashton Guay, Izek Guay, Kaleb Guay; great grandchildren Erin Fiano, Cooper Hepler; brother Norman (Patty) Camp; niece Janet (Jeff) Parker, nephew Brian Camp; several cousins, extended family, and friends. He is predeceased by his wife LuAnn. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, 11AM, at the Furnaceville Cemetery, Trimble Road, Ontario, NY 14519 with interment next to his wife LuAnn. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620 or Furnaceville Cemetery, PO Box 72, Ontario, NY 14519. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.