Camp, Iona Reyn

GENEVA: Age 92, passed away on November 2, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, William B. Camp; son, William D. Camp; sisters, Laura Woods, Belma Spross and Joyce Henner Loveless. She is survived by daughter, Elaine (Jay) Hanagan; grandchildren, Tessa Hanagan and Thomas (Emily) Hanagan; great grandchildren, Libby and Addy Hanagan; siblings, Christian (Kaye) Reyn and Joanne Davis; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Iona was born on September 19, 1927 to parents, Christian and Lila (Bull) Reyn in Huron, NY. She was a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church in Geneva, NY. Friends and family are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10am at the Presbyterian Church, 24 Park Place, Geneva, NY 14456. Interment was in Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Presbyterian Church in Geneva or American Cancer Society, 1120 S Goodman St, Rochester, NY 14620. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com