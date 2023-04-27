Camp, Karen C. (Fitzmaurice)

WOLCOTT: Karen Camp, 77, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to call Sunday, April 30, at Norton Funeral Home 5925 New Hartford Street from 2 – 4 PM. A funeral service will follow at 4 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the Huron Evergreen Cemetery.

Karen’s family request memorial contributions be directed to Wolcott Elks Lodge, 6161 W Port Bay Rd, Wolcott, NY 14590. Please note on the donation “Handicap Project.”

Karen was born May 26, 1945 in Towaco, NJ, the daughter of the late Douglas R. and Eileen J. (Regan) Fitzmaurice. Karen was a 1963 graduate of Leavenworth High School and received a Bachler of Fine Arts degree from SUNY Oswego with a concentration on Chinese Art History. Besides being an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, Karen was an Antique Dealer and an Artist.

Karen is survived by her loving and supporting husband of 55 years Donald A. Camp; her daughter Elizabeth (Thomas) Servoss and son Donald A. (Elizabeth) Camp Jr.; her beloved grandchildren, whom she adored and cherished her time with, Ian and Jonas Camp, Caroline and Katherine Servoss; her brother Robert (Terri) Fitzmaurice; brother-in-law Colonel Richard D. (Suzanne) Camp Jr.; her adored nieces and nephews Eileen, Cate, Michael, Patricia, Douglas, Daniel, Brian, James, Karen, Allison and Katherine; several cousins and many great friends.

Besides her parents, Karen is preceded in death by her brother Douglas R. (Nancy) Fitzmaurice; sister Diane Fitzmaurice; nephew Richard “Chip” Camp III; and sister-in-law Beverly Camp.